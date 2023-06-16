Windsor mom crediting police for positive impact on son with autism

A Windsor mother is thanking police for having a positive impact on her son’s life.

The mom, Jennifer, wrote Windsor police a message extending her gratitude after officers and cadets attended a Miracle League event.

“Thank you to the Windsor Police Service officers and cadets, for volunteering at the Miracle League. My son has autism and he was very hesitant of going yesterday, borderline tears, but when I pulled in the parking lot and I showed him all of you, he was intrigued! You all made him feel important, funny and that he was a real sports star! This will stay will him permanently! The officers danced and showed they are not scary, but kind-hearted people. Uniforms can be intimidating for some. This helped him SO much. Thank you!”

Police posted the positive feedback in a social media post on Friday.