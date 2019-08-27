

CTV Windsor





A 32-year-old Windsor driver has been charged after a minivan carrying five children crashed into a hydro poll.

Elgin County OPP responded to the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Vienna Line and Imperial Road around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say a lone southbound minivan on Imperial Road left the roadway, entered the ditch, and struck a hydro poll near the intersection.

Malahide Fire Services along with St. Thomas Elgin Paramedics attend the scene of the collision.

The van had a total of seven passengers, five children ranging in ages of two months to eight years old and two adults.

All seven were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious. All seven passengers are reported in stable condition.

The 32-year-old Windsor driver of the minivan has been charged with careless driving.