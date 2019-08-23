

CTV Windsor





Two Windsor men have been charged with pointing a firearm on Wyandotte Street East.

Windsor police responded the 4800 block of Wyandotte Street East on Friday, just before 2 a.m. for a report of a person with a gun.

Officers arrived and it was reported that two male suspects had chased a male victim after a verbal argument and one of the suspects was carrying a black firearm.

Police say further investigation revealed the firearm was pointed directly at the victim.

The two men fled the area on foot prior to police arrival.

At 2:05 a.m., patrol officers located two men matching the description of the suspects in the area of Wyandotte Street East and Pillette Road. One of the suspects was arrested without incident, while the other suspect fled on foot.

Through investigation it was determined the suspect entered a residence in the 800 block of Pillette Road.

Officers contained the residence, and at 6:15 a.m., the second man was located at the residence and arrested without incident.

Investigators applied for and received judicial authorization to search the involved residence.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Andrew Glen, 20, and Tyler Sapusak, 19, both from Windsor, are charged with pointing a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.