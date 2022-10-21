Windsor mayoral hopefuls make final pitch for your vote

From familiar faces to fresh ones, one candidate will elevate to the city’s top elected position on Election Day this coming Monday.

Two-term incumbent mayor Drew Dilkens is running on his track record of holding the line on taxes, economic development and building infrastructure and amenities.

"We will continue to make smart and calculated decisions without being dangerous and risky in the process," said Dilkens. "This is what leadership that delivers is all about."

The strongest challenge coming from two-term councillor, Chris Holt.

The Walkerville resident has focused his campaign on quality of life issues like public safety, transit, affordability and creating better services instead of legacy projects.

"We're on the brink of unprecedented growth with the LG-Stellantis and Gordie Howe bridge investments," said Holt. "With transparent collaborative leadership we can unleash our potential as we grow into a world class city."

New faces in the campaign include Aaron Day, who is running because he feels rights are freedoms are under attack.

He’s a sports fanatic and wants to preserve the city’s historical landmarks.

"I would love to bring Windsor Arena, Windsor Stadium and the Jackson Park bandstand back to life as we as well as preserve all other historic landmarks," said Day.

Benjamin Danyluk said he brings new perspective to the table. He comes from extreme poverty and feels best prepared to tackle the city’s most pressing societal issues.

"I'm concerned about the focus of administration, focusing on large decorative projects, and neglecting a lot of the issues that we have in our city, ranging from homelessness to crime rates," Danyluk said.

Louis Vaupotic told CTV Windsor he has a plan to create 5,200 jobs and wants to create an integrated travel hub in Windsor.

"I will create a 24-hour international multimodal transportation hub, a gondola, a ferry and then electric aircraft will be the components of the hub," said Vaupotic.

Matthew Giancola wants to scale back on what he calls frivolous investments like the festival plaza canopy and streetcar beacon and divert that money into a car museum and taking care of the city’s vulnerable populations.

"Priorities such as making it safer, relieving our homeless and crime and substance use abundance through city programs and rehabilitation and disability services," Giancola said.

Ernie "The Baconman" Lamont, who is running for mayor for the fifth time, did not respond to a request for comment.

Election Day is Monday, Oct. 24.