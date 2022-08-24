Windsor mayoral candidate unveils plan to make roads safer for all users

Windsor mayoral candidate Chris Holt would like to see more active transportation and safer city streets.

Holt announced his plan to prioritize road safety Wednesday by using recommendations from the Vision Zero Task Force, looking to cities that have already implemented measures aimed at eliminating traffic fatalities.

“We are all pedestrians. Whether on a small scale of walking to your car in the parking lot or to the corner store, our feet are the primary mode of transportation,” Holt said in a news release.

“We need to reinforce the importance of this activity, and design our communities to encourage walking and cycling, instead of begrudgingly accommodating it, especially when it doesn’t cost very much.”

Holt said his administration would “fast track and implement” the recommendations from Vision Zero by incorporating them into street construction and enforcing road rules.

This would include:

Developing and implementing a Complete Streets policy.

Fully funding a School Neighbourhood Policy.

Obtaining collision reporting data through the provincial ARIS system.

Increasing winter roadway maintenance.

Reviewing yellow and all-red intervals for traffic signals.

In addition, Holt said he would establish a fatal collision response team, target speed requirements for new road projects, include history as a factor in prioritizing capital projects, require transportation impact studies for new developments and adjust project criteria in the Active Transportation Master Plan.

"As our community grows and we attract new families to the City, we need to ensure that their safety, and especially the safety of our children, is embedded in the way we build our City,” Holt said.

He added the original design of Canada Road was not safe and has since led to increased congestion and speeding, impacting school drop-offs in the area.

“I can tell you that ‘world class roadways’ don’t have parents worried sick that their kids will get hit by a car when simply walking to school,” he said.

Holt said he would also implement speed limit reductions and expanded electronic speed and red light enforcement, among other road safety measures.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens told AM800 News Coun. Gary Kaschak already brought forward a motion to reduce speed limits to 40 km/h on residential streets earlier this term.

"That was problematic because it was going to cost $1-million and there was no framework to put that under. So we said, 'Let's do this under Vision Zero and let's wait for that process to happen,'" he said.

"That process has been underway. We have a full committee that council approved and that work will be back before City Council by the end of the year."

Dilkens told AM800 the city is already moving forward on road safety projects.

“I think the takeaway here is that we've been doing this sensibly. We've been trying to do it methodically to make an impact. What Chris Holt is talking about is doing everything all at once, which would have a significant budget impact and cost taxpayers a lot of money," he said.

AM800 reports a draft version of the Vision Zero Action Plan is expected to be finalized by this winter, with the plan going to council for final approval.

Holt is running for mayor against Benjamin Danyluk, Ernie Lamont, Aaron Day and incumbent Drew Dilkens.