Windsor mayor's call for residents to vote PC in provincial election leaves some feeling 'alienated'
Community organizer Kiemia Rezagian says she was "surprised" and "disappointed" to see Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens openly advise residents in the city to vote for Progressive Conservatives candidates in the provincial election.
"I felt a little bit alienated by this decision. I worry that endorsing the Conservatives would also alienate other Windsorites who don't feel like Doug Ford is appropriately representing them," said Rezagian.
The mayor's endorsement of the PCs was announced Friday during Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford's visit to Windsor. Touting recent announcements such as the $5-billion electric vehicle battery plant, the possibility of Windsor's electrical capacity being able to support an LG Chem plant and the return of the third shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant, Dilkens encouraged voters to "please send some MPPs from our region to Queen's Park that will actually have seats and voices around the government table."
For Rezagian, the mayor's endorsement felt "out of place" and she believes Dilkens should remain impartial before encouraging his constituents to vote for one specific party when casting their ballot on June 2.
"I thought it would have been a more appropriate choice to tell Windsorites and tell the community to be aware that there's a provincial election, to look at all the platforms and decide for themselves what is best for Windsor. So that it demonstrates he has trust in the residents of Windsor to make those decisions. Instead, he felt like he had to tell Windsorites what the best decision for for ourselves is," Rezagian said, adding she feels her family has faced "worse outcomes" due to Ontario PC policies.
"I worry how many people are plugged into the mayor and are going to make this decision simply because the mayor said so ... The mayor's job is to represent constituents in Windsor, across political stripes, and doesn't have to engage with these kinds of party politics that the provincial and federal governments have to engage with."
Windsor resident Kiemia Rezagian says she feels 'alienated' by Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens endorsing the Ontario PC Party in the provincial election. She believes, as mayor, Dilkens should not be influencing his constituents to vote for one provincial party over another. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)But according to University of Windsor political science professor Lydia Miljan, there are no rules prohibiting municipal officials from endorsing provincial candidates, even during an election cycle.
She adds that Dilkens publicly endorsing the Ontario PC Party is well within his right.
"The only consequence is that, if people don't agree with him, they can exercise their ballot in October [for the municipal election]," said Miljan, adding his public support for Ford is no different than a union supporting one party over another. "That is the nature of democracy where people can express their views. Some people, indeed, have more influence over others than just regular folk, but that's your political capital."
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens also responded to concerns from residents over his public support for the Ontario PC Party. When asked by CTV News why he felt implored to encourage residents to vote blue, Dilkens said it comes down to the level of "cooperation" he's received from Ford.
"From the first day that I ever met Doug Ford almost four years ago, he has been an open ear. He said, 'You text me or call me at any time.' He has made himself available and he has delivered for the community," said Dilkens, before touting the success of previously-mentioned projects. "I sure hope that he gets in again and that we elect people from this from this community that can sit around the government table and be part of making important decisions for our future.
"Moving forward, I know we have some big things in front of us that we're going to need the support of the provincial government to get across the hump. I have not been able to work as effectively with any other Premier."
Since becoming Windsor's mayor in 2014, two people have served as Premier of Ontario — Kathleen Wynne and Doug Ford. Dilkens, however, added that
Dilkens also spoke directly to individuals who feel he should not be encouraging residents to vote for one provincial party over another.
"I'm a voter, too. I'm speaking from experience. This is a move that I believe is the best thing for my community," the mayor said. "It's not just about delivering. It's about being able to communicate; taking phone calls, willing to meet to talk about important issues ... I want to make sure I'm lending my voice to see that relationship continue because he has delivered for Windsor-Essex. Dilkens also addressed longstanding rumours that his support for Ford stems from the mayor's own desire to run for provincial politics.
"Let me put that to rest. I am quite happy being mayor. I think that's where the rubber hits the road in politics. I admire people who want to run for higher office, whether it be as MPP or an MP, but that's not in my cards. I like being the mayor," added Dilkens.
"I'm doing this because this is right for my community. I suspect, based on every poll and what I'm hearing from people that Doug Ford will be strongly reelected in Ontario. I want to make sure that our community is well positioned to benefit from that re-election."
CTV News reached out to the offices of Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca and NDP Leader Andrea Horwath.
Horwath's office did not comment. However, Del Duca's campaign office sent a statement, expressing "confidence" in the will of voters.
"We have incredible local candidates in Manpreet Brar (Essex), Linda McCurdy (Windsor West) and Gary Kaschak (Windsor-Tecumseh) who will be fantastic representatives for the Windsor community at Queen's Park.
You can view a full list of all local candidates running in the 2022 provincial election here.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Justice advocate David Milgaard, once wrongfully convicted of murder, has died
Justice advocate David Milgaard, a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder and spent more than two decades in prison, has died.
'Hero' guard, church deacon among Buffalo shooting victims
Aaron Salter was one of 10 killed in an attack whose victims represented a cross-section of life in the predominantly Black neighbourhood in Buffalo, New York. They included a church deacon, a man at the store buying a birthday cake for his grandson and an 86-year-old who had just visited her husband at a nursing home.
Buffalo shooter targeted Black neighbourhood, officials say
The white 18-year-old who shot and killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket had researched the local demographics and drove to the area a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance with the intent of killing as many Black people as possible, officials said Sunday.
14 years later, CTV News' Paul Workman returns to a changed Afghanistan
Not long before Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine in February, CTV News' Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman returned to Afghanistan, a country he last visited in 2008 that is now faced with a humanitarian crisis under Taliban rule.
Inquest to begin in N.B. police shooting of Indigenous woman during wellness check
The lawyer for the family of a British Columbia Indigenous woman fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B., during a wellness check two years ago said a coroner's inquest opening Monday offers a chance for her loved ones to get long-awaited answers.
Millennia-old pits found at Stonehenge offer new insight into human activity at the monument
Scientists are forming new theories about how the prehistoric monument Stonehenge was used after recently discovering hundreds of previously unknown large pits, and thousands of smaller ones, that were potentially excavated thousands of years ago.
Here's how to watch Sunday's 'super flower blood moon' lunar eclipse
Sky watchers will be treated to a 'super blood moon' next week as a total lunar eclipse coinciding with a supermoon is expected to be visible across most of Canada on Sunday night. CTVNews.ca has some tips on how to catch the astronomical event.
Royal couple to begin Canadian tour amid increasing skepticism of monarchy
Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, are set to begin a three-day tour of Canada this week that will focus on Indigenous reconciliation and climate change -- and on connecting with a Canadian public that is increasingly skeptical of the monarchy.
Red River is receding, more than 2,000 evacuees still displaced by Manitoba flood
While the Red River is starting to recede in southern Manitoba, flood waters linger in communities and more than 2,000 people are still displaced.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating suspicious death of eight-year-old, searching for man Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating the suspicious death of an eight-year-old and continue to look for a man in Cambridge.
-
Friday the 13th in Port Dover, concrete falls onto highway, Ford's promise: Top stories of the week
Large crowds back in Port Dover for Friday the 13th, concrete falling onto Hwy. 403, and a Waterloo landmark up for sale round out the top stories of the week.
-
Three injured after crash causes major Kitchener road to shut down
A crash has resulted in three people being injured and a major road in Kitchener partially shut down on Sunday afternoon.
London
-
'I just want it back': Stone polar bear statue stolen from local woman's garden
Nancy Allen's home is known by many as the house with the white stone-made polar bears which have sat in her garden for over 30 years, but on Wednesday morning she woke up to find one of them had been stolen.
-
Trio charged in alleged homicide in Grand Bend
Three people have been charged in connection with an alleged homicide in Grand Bend
-
Bruce County woman found in possession of $2,800 worth of fentanyl
A 22-year-old woman wanted on two arrest warrants is facing an additional charge after she was found in possession of $2,000 of fentanyl, police say.
Barrie
-
Campgrounds see an increase in bookings as the summer weather approaches
The demand is high just two days into this year’s camping season.
-
Stayner plant sale blooms educational support for students
High school students in Stayner held a plant sale on Sunday.
-
Simcoe County celebrates Museum Month
The Simcoe County Museum in Minesing is celebrating its opening for the summer.
Northern Ontario
-
Golf Sudbury donates to relief efforts in Ukraine
It's a golfers "Day for Ukraine" in Sudbury.
-
North Bay has warm welcome for veterans and legion members as convention continues
The Royal Canadian Legion's 52nd biennial covention of the Ontario Provincial Command is continuing this weekend.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | MNRF evacuation advisory for Shining Tree
MNRF officials are advising residents of Shining Tree to evacuate due to a fire.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police 'responded appropriately' to maintain public safety during dress code protest, chief says
Ottawa's interim police chief is defending the police response to a dress code protest outside a French Catholic secondary school on Friday, saying officers "responded appropriately with the intention of maintaining public safety."
-
Man drowns in Mississippi River west of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the drowning death of a 25-year-old Gatineau man in the Mississippi River west of Ottawa.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Ottawa
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Ottawa Sunday following a four-day stretch of record-breaking high temperatures.
Toronto
-
This is what $1-million will get you in real estate markets across Ontario
With so many price tags hovering around the $1-million mark, you might be wondering how far a million dollar budget could get you across Ontario’s real estate markets. Well, it depends on where you’re looking.
-
Toronto gas prices just broke a new record after six cents per litre increase overnight
Gas prices in Toronto have reached yet another new record after rising six cents per litre overnight.
-
Best places and time to watch the rare 'super flower blood moon' in Ontario tonight
A rare total lunar eclipse is upon us and people in Ontario are uniquely positioned to see what's known as a 'super flower blood moon' tonight
Montreal
-
'Frustration and anxiety': thousands of Montrealers protest Bill 96
Some Montreal streets in the downtown core were blocked Saturday morning as protesters marched against provisions in Bill 96 and its amendments to the French-language law - Bill 101.
-
Body discovered in trunk of burned vehicle in east end of Montreal
A body was discovered in the trunk of a vehicle that was set on fire Sunday in Montreal's east end.
-
Tough luck for eclipse watchers as gray skies loom over Montreal
Montrealers looking forward to Sunday night's lunar eclipse may be disappointed, as skies are expected to be mainly cloudy overnight.
Atlantic
-
Lawyers frustrated with mass shooting inquiry in Nova Scotia as deadlines loom
Eighteen months after a public inquiry was established in Nova Scotia to investigate the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history, lawyers representing most of the 22 victims say they are troubled about its slow progress and lack of witness testimony.
-
Inquest to begin in N.B. police shooting of Indigenous woman during wellness check
The lawyer for the family of a British Columbia Indigenous woman fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B., during a wellness check two years ago said a coroner's inquest opening Monday offers a chance for her loved ones to get long-awaited answers.
-
Nova Scotia Labour Department investigating worker death at Michelin tire plant
A workplace death investigation is underway following a fatality last week at a Michelin tire plant in Nova Scotia.
Winnipeg
-
Justice advocate David Milgaard, once wrongfully convicted of murder, has died
Justice advocate David Milgaard, a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder and spent more than two decades in prison, has died.
-
Red River is receding, more than 2,000 evacuees still displaced by Manitoba flood
While the Red River is starting to recede in southern Manitoba, flood waters linger in communities and more than 2,000 people are still displaced.
-
Train derailment in Winnipeg under investigation
A train derailment in the heart of Winnipeg on Saturday is now under investigation.
Calgary
-
Calgarians rally in support of abortion rights as expected Roe v. Wade reversal sparks controversy
Calgarians gathered in front of city hall Sunday to rally in support of a woman’s right to abortion as a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft decision brings the issue to the forefront of conversation on both sides of the border.
-
Man injured following kitchen fire in northeast Calgary
Fire officials say a man was severely burned in an incident that occurred in the kitchen of a northeast Calgary home on Sunday afternoon.
-
Alberta homeowner surprises armed suspect inside rural home
RCMP are looking for an armed individual who robbed a homeowner at gunpoint last week.
Edmonton
-
'We're not done': Edmonton Oilers ready for playoff push to Stanley Cup finals
The Oilers aren't settling for the second round.
-
Mike Smith blanks Kings 2-0 in Game 7 to push Oilers to second round
The Edmonton Oilers are through to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs after beating the L.A. Kings 2-0 in Game 7.
-
Alberta wildlife rescue responding to 'highly pathogenic' avian flu cases
The new avian flu is creating challenges for Alberta's largest animal rescue organization as it responds to suspected cases.
Vancouver
-
Dilapidated, uninhabitable Vancouver home on the market for $1.5 million
The stairs are crumbling and unusable. The windows and doors are boarded up. The roof is old and growing weeds. But this two-bedroom home on Broadway in East Vancouver is on the market for $1.5 million.
-
Vancouver gas prices set record for 2nd time in as many days
For the second day in a row, gasoline has hit a new record high price in Metro Vancouver.
-
Vancouver to consider another pilot project allowing drinking in parks
The Vancouver Park Board is poised to consider another pilot program that would allow people to drink alcohol in some of the city's parks.