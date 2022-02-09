Windsor mayor and police chief Mizuno respond to border protest

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and Windsor Police Chief Pam Mizuno are providing an update on the local response to the protest on the road leading up to the Ambassador Bridge border crossing.

The group protesting COVID-19 mandates set up a blockade with transport trucks, pickups and trailers on Huron Church Road on Monday. Although the number of demonstrators has fluctuated, the traffic interruption continues Wednesday.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says they are requesting additional personnel to help handle the protest.

Chief Pam Mizuno met with officers on Huron Church Road on Wednesday morning. Mizuno says officers continue to monitor the situation and are working to get traffic flowing.

“Our goal is to open all lanes of traffic on Huron Church Road,” says Mizuno.

Mizuno says there are about 100 protesters on Wednesday.

