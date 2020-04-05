LONDON, ONT. -- Tsunami Glassworks & Soffi Lighting is retooling its facility to produce face shields for front-line workers.

The Windsor-based glass and lighting manufacturer says as personal protective items are running low, it wants to help in the fight against COVID-19.

The company says its mandate involves collaboration locally and abroad so it has made the decision to donate the face shields to workers in need during the pandemic.

“Even though its specialty is in glass and lighting fabrication, the crew at Tsunami Glassworks & Soffi Lighting have the capacity and know-how to make protective face shields based on the open source design as put out by Bauer,” a statement from the company says.

It says it will soon have 300 units ready for dispersal which meet all standards as outlined but the Government of Canada Specifications for COVID-19 CLASS-1 Products.

It plans to produce 150-250 units per day as funding permits.

Tsunami Glassworks also has a GoFundMe campaign to collect donations so they can continue to manufacture and distribute the face shields as soon as possible.