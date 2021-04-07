WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ontario government is investing nearly $850,000 in a Windsor-based company to locally produce Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner-Disinfectant to expand the emergency stockpile.

Dimachem Inc. is planning to manufacture about 12 million bottles of Pine-Sol per year and create 14 jobs.

The province says the disinfectant has been proven to be effective in killing SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on frequently-used hard, non-porous surfaces.

The funding is being flowed through the Ontario Together Fund. Details were provided Wednesday by Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.

"Ontario has strong supply chains, a skilled workforce and the manufacturing might to make the emergency supplies we need here at home, without having to rely on other jurisdictions," said Minister Fedeli. "It is because of companies like Dimachem that Ontario is well-equipped with a reliable domestic supply of PPE and other critical supplies to get us through this emergency and ensure our preparedness for future challenges."

Dimachem Inc. is chemical blending and packaging manufacturer founded in 1972. The company produces industrial chemicals for the auto industry, as well as cleaning and sanitation products. It quickly pivoted to producing hand sanitizers and disinfectants during the pandemic.

Dimachem has entered a multi-year toll manufacturing contract with The Clorox Company to manufacture 12 million bottles of Pine-Sol per year.

For the project, Dimachem will establish a new production line and modify its facility in Windsor to make the product in-house. Dimachem will also purchase new blow molding equipment to produce polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles and packaging on-site.

"With the investment from the Ontario Together Fund for our new production line and blow molding equipment to produce PET bottles and packaging, Dimachem will be able to produce 12 million bottles of Clorox's Pine-Sol per year," said Andrew Conway, vice president of Dimachem Inc. "We are proud to be part of the province's effort to increase domestic capacity in the fight against COVID-19."

PET belongs to the polyester family of polymers used in things including fibres for clothing, containers for liquids and foods. Official say this will enable a high-speed, fully integrated bottling system that will increase the company's competitive advantage in the long term. It is also expected to have significant greenhouse gas reduction and environmental benefits, as empty bottles do not have to be shipped from other sources, equaling 19,400 tonnes of reduced of CO2e emissions.

"At Clorox, our purpose is to champion people to be well and thrive every single day. With the localized production of Pine-Sol, we are able to further enhance our domestic production capabilities, while keeping up with the growing Canadian demand for effective disinfection solutions," said Dave Iacobelli, president and GM of Clorox Canada.

The government is delivering targeted investments through the $50-million Ontario Together Fund to help businesses retool or adopt the technological changes needed to produce supplies and equipment for the health care sector or organizations developing solutions for other critical public services.

"With the new variants emerging and becoming the dominant strain of COVID-19, we need all the proper sanitization resources to keep the public safe," said Rick Nicholls, MPP for Chatham-Kent-Leamington. "By providing this funding to Dimachem Inc. we are helping to protect people today and guard against outbreaks in the future."