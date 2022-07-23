Windsor man yet to be reunited with dog, despite appeals court ruling

A Windsor man who has been deemed the owner of a Newfoundland dog after a second court appeal, following a years-long custody dispute, says he has yet to be reunited with the pooch.

This week, an Ontario Court of Appeals judge dismissed a motion to determine if Greg Marentette or Samantha Roberts — who was hired by Marentette as a dog-sitter — is the rightful owner of Lemmy.

Marenette previously filed a small claims lawsuit against Marenette back in 2019 and was successful. A previous appeal was already dismissed by a judge in March 2021.

Throughout the entire court battle, Lemmy has remained under the care of Roberts.

Despite a second appeal being dismissed Wednesday night, Marentette said he has not been reunited with Lemmy.

"To say that there's justice, I don't know," he told CTV News on Saturday.

Lemmy is a pure bred Newfoundland. (Courtesy: Greg Marentette)According to Marentette, Roberts has not responded to efforts from his legal team to setup a peaceful reunion with Lemmy.

"This has been a waiting game and hoop-jumping game for close to four years now. She's robbed me of half my dog's life already.

With his legal team, Marentette said he's now considering next steps to try and force Roberts to hand the dog over.

"I personally have been to the courthouse and to the police department. This morning, I was on the phone with the OPP and the police," said Marentette.

"The court system has to bring it from a civil to a criminal offense now, because the lawyers aren't cooperating and she's not cooperating."

CTV News reached out to Roberts through her lawyer and a family member but did not receive a response from either of them.