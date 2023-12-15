Windsor man worries for father stuck in Gaza

A Windsor family is worried about their elderly patriarch, stranded in Gaza as war wages on – and says they feel abandoned by the Canadian rep.

Omar Dahlan, 81, moved his family to Canada from the Gaza Strip in the late 90s, but in his old age began to long for home, according to his son Mohmed.

“He’d constantly say I just want to be with my people, among traditional aspects of life,” Mohmed said.

Omar grew up in the region, so he was used to some degree of tensions, but when he returned last summer for a visit, he never expected the sharp escalation after Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel.

"As time went on, he's like I can't do this anymore," Mohmed said.

“He’s like, I can hear the tanks and they’re shelling my area. I need to get out of here, I’m about to die.”

Mohmed said contact with his father has been sporadic at best – he currently hasn’t heard from him in four days.

Because of Israeli bombardment Omar has had to relocate several times, with circumstances seemingly worsening with each passing day.

"He was telling me my nephew was collecting water off the ground for them to try and boil to drink," said Mohmed.

Mohmed said he’s gone back and forth with Global Affairs Canada to try and get his dad evacuated.

He said he felt officials gave him false hope because, more than two months after tensions erupted, his father remains caught in the crossfire.

“I was saving money for him to come here in case he needs like any medical things, but I'm better off saving for his funeral,” said Mohamed.

In a statement sent to CTV News, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada said the agency “is aware of the situation of this Canadian Citizen in Gaza.”

They explained that Canada puts forward the names of Canadians, permanent residents and their immediate families for local authorities to approve for extraction but ultimately it is not up to them who can leave Gaza.

Mohmed said his understanding is that a list comes out each week with which the names of who can leave – his father’s has not been on that list yet.

He also said a recent call to Global Affairs Canada left him with the understanding that his father would not be allowed to leave at all.

“She told me ‘your dad is actually rejected,’ she said by local authorities,” said Mohmed.

“Honestly it took me by shock.”

Mohmed said he’s been hounding any and all politicians he could contact since.

It was a staff member in Windsor West MP Brian Masse’s office, he said, who finally made him feel heard.

“They were seriously helpful,” said Mohmed.

“It felt like speaking to a human that actually cares.”

Masse himself told CTV News he’s as dissatisfied with the government’s response as Omar’s family.

“We want confirmation from the Canadian government who is really behind preventing the Canadian citizens from getting home – and they better get to bat for them sooner rather than later,” said Masse.

He said his office has received dozens of calls like Mohmed’s. Families concerned about loved ones in Gaza.

Mohmed hopes telling his family’s story could help reunite him with his father, or at least get him out of Gaza – but he’s not ready to get his hopes up again.

“Honestly at this point? I think he's either gonna die or the war is gonna end with him stuck there,” he said.