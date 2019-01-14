Windsor man won’t go to jail after brother dies in backyard wrestling match
Corey Woodrich, 31, passed away on Oct. 24, 2017. (Courtesy Walter D. Kelly Life Celebration Centre)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 2:29PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 14, 2019 2:32PM EST
A Windsor man has been sentenced to 12 months of probation after his brother died in a backyard wrestling match gone wrong.
Darcey Woodrich pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in connection with the death of his brother at a home on Elm Avenue on Oct 21, 2017.
Court heard Darcey and his younger brother Corey had been play fighting in the backyard when Darcey placed Corey in a choke hold which aggravated a pre-existing condition. CPR was performed immediately but, unsuccessfully.
Corey Ryan Woodrich, 31, died of his injuries.
He is remembered as a loving son, a loyal brother and friend, an aspiring musician and charismatic leader of the bands “Siren Phase” and “Anonymous Bosch.”