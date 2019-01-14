

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man has been sentenced to 12 months of probation after his brother died in a backyard wrestling match gone wrong.

Darcey Woodrich pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in connection with the death of his brother at a home on Elm Avenue on Oct 21, 2017.

Court heard Darcey and his younger brother Corey had been play fighting in the backyard when Darcey placed Corey in a choke hold which aggravated a pre-existing condition. CPR was performed immediately but, unsuccessfully.

Corey Ryan Woodrich, 31, died of his injuries.

He is remembered as a loving son, a loyal brother and friend, an aspiring musician and charismatic leader of the bands “Siren Phase” and “Anonymous Bosch.”