A Windsor man faces a list of charges after an unsuccessful attempt to elude police while allegedly carrying a concealed hatchet.

Windsor police officers were dispatched to the area of McDougall Street and Tecumseh Road after noon on Canada Day for a report of a man riding his bicycle with a knife concealed in his pants.

The suspect was located by police near Jackson Park. Police say they attempted to stop the man by speaking to him over the public address system in their marked cruiser, but he wouldn’t stop.

The 38-year-old man got off his bicycle and ran directly toward a number of families and children enjoying the splash pad area of the park, according to police.

Officers pursued on foot and tackled the man. After a physical struggle, they used a Conducted Energy Weapon (taser) to help gain control of the suspect, say police.

The man was found to be in possession of a hatchet with a taped handle, an airsoft pistol and a small quantity of Oxycodone tablets.

38-year-old Darrell McNaughton of Windsor is charged with obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and three counts of breach of probation.