Windsor man wins brand new Harley in fundraiser

A Windsor man is heading home with a brand new Harley Davidson motorcycle Tuesday morning after holding the lucky ticket in the 31st annual Brentwood Dream Home Lottery’s early bird draw.

Bob Moran says it’s the first time he bought a ticket.

“I said to my wife it’s a great cause, I knew somebody quite a few years ago who won the house so I said ‘you never know,’” he says.

According to the lottery’s organizers, the 2022 Harley Davidson Street Glide now in Moran’s possession is worth $33,795.

Moran says he hasn’t decided what he’ll do with it yet.

“I’m probably a little old to start learning to ride, but I have a nephew and I do know people who ride bikes,” he says.

There are more draws for cash prizes scheduled in the Brentwood Lottery this year [link: https://www.brentwoodlottery.com/ ] with a New Year’s Eve deadline to purchase tickets.

The main draw will take place on Jan. 7, 2023 with the grand prize of a new home valued at $975,000.