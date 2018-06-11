Windsor man wins $96K with Lotto Max
Richard Cosyn won the money in the June 1 Lotto Max draw. (Courtesy OLG)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, June 11, 2018 1:11PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 11, 2018 1:59PM EDT
A Windsor man has an extra $96,533 thanks to Lotto Max.
Richard Cosyn won the money in the June 1 draw.
The winning ticket was purchased at Petro on Front Road in Windsor.
Since its launch in September 2009, Ontario Lotto Max players have won over $4.2 billion in prizes, including 57 jackpot wins and 447 winning MAXMILLIONS tickets from all across the province.