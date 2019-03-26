

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man is $150,000 richer after winning big with OLG’s The Bigger Spin Instant game.

The Bigger Spin Instant game blends tradition scratch games with an in-store price revealed by spinning an animated spinning wheel at the lottery terminal.

Alrick Archer is the latest winner of this new game.

The winning ticket was purchased at Double Seven Gas & Car Wash on Huron Church Road in Windsor.