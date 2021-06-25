ESSEX COUNTY, ONT. -- Essex County OPP were called to a single vehicle crash on the 401 near Ojibway Parkway at 11:20 a.m. Friday to find the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Officers with the OPP, Windsor Police Patrol Unit, K9 Unit and Emergency Services Unit (ESU) located the man a short distance away and was arrested without further incident.

Upon further investigation, the motor vehicle sustained no damage and had been reported stolen by the Windsor Police Service.

A 31-year-old man from Windsor has been charged with Possessing Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.

The accused is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a later date to answer to the charges.