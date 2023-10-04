Windsor man wanted for passing counterfeit bills in Sarnia, Ont.

Police in Sarnia, Ont. have issued a warrant for the arrest of a Windsor man who allegedly used counterfeit bills at various businesses in the area.

A news release from the Sarnia Police Service says officers investigated multiple occurrences on Monday, Sept. 11 where a man had gone to a local business and used fraudulent $100 bills.

Police say the suspect used the fake cash to buy items and receive real currency with the change.

Officers obtained surveillance photos and police identified the suspect as Dylan Laforet, 24, of Windsor. Police say he has been linked to similar incidents in neighbouring jurisdictions.

As a result, Sarnia police have issued a warrant for his arrest on the following charges:

Possession of counterfeit money x 9

Utter counterfeit money x 9

Fraud under $5,000 x 9

The Sarnia Police Service believes Laforet may also be responsible for other unreported crimes involving the passing of counterfeit money.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or who may have been a victim or witness to additional crimes, are requested to contact the Sarnia Police Service at 519-344-8861 ext. 0.