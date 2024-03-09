Windsor man wanted after break ins between June and Februrary

Windsor police have issued an arrest warrant for a city man in relation to a series of break and enter investigations.

Police said between July 2023 and February 2024, break ins were reported at seven businesses in the 4000-7000 blocks of Tecumseh Road East, between Central Avenue and Lauzon Parkway.

In each incident, police said a man broke into the property through a rear door or window and stole the cash register and other items.

The suspect has been identified as Michael Scott Blythe, 57.

He is described as a white man, 5’7”, with a medium build and brownish-grey hair.

He may be driving a 2008 beige Dodge Caravan.

Blythe is wanted on break and enter to commit theft over $5,000, six charges of break and enter to commit theft under $5,000, and possession of break-in instruments.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.