Windsor man wanted after break-ins between June and February

    Windsor police have issued an arrest warrant for a city man in relation to a series of break and enter investigations.

    Police said between July 2023 and February 2024, break-ins were reported at seven businesses in the 4000-7000 blocks of Tecumseh Road East, between Central Avenue and Lauzon Parkway.

    In each incident, police said a man broke into the property through a rear door or window and stole the cash register and other items.

    The suspect has been identified as 57-year-old Michael Scott Blythe.

    He is described as a white man, five-foot-seven, with a medium build and brownish-grey hair.

    He may be driving a 2008 beige Dodge Caravan.

    Blythe is wanted on break and enter to commit theft over $5,000, six charges of break and enter to commit theft under $5,000, and possession of break-in instruments.

    Anyone with information is urged to call the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. 

