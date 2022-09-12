Windsor man to walk 250km while ‘Birding for Boobies’

A Windsor man is taking his hobby on the road next month, planning a 250-kilometre walk to Kitchener.

Bob Robinet hopes he can raise money and awareness for breast cancer through his feat — inspired to do so after seeing a family friend lose their fight with the disease.

“A couple months ago I decided, I’m getting a little older now and there’s a lot more I can do to help,” says Robinet.

Putting a unique spin on the walk, Robinet says he plans to bring his hobby along with him after taking up birdwatching throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

He’s dubbed his campaign “Birding for Boobies.”

“I was brainstorming with my step-daughter and we thought: birding for cancer, but it didn’t have that ring,” Robinet says.

“I was focused on breast cancer so had to think about how to tie that into birding and there’s actually a bird called a boobie. There’s a red-footed boobie, a blue-footed boobie and a brown-footed boobie,” he says.

Robinet plans to set out on his walk on October 7 - tying Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the fall bird migration.

He hopes this is just the beginning.

“I want to do it every year in October, breast cancer month. Every year I'll go a little bit bigger,” Robinet says.

“My first year it's not well organized, but hopefully it's a good start. And 10 years when I'm 60 I plan on walking across Canada.”

He welcomes anyone who wants to share their stories or contribute to his campaign to visit his Facebook page or donate through knowmoreraisemore.ca