Windsor man starts petition to keep local blood donor centre
Mark Jones loves to give blood and was disappointed and surprised at his latest appointment when a nurse told him the clinic would be closing permanently.
“I was really surprised because every time I go and give donations it’s loaded there,” he says.
“There’s like a ton of people. It’s always packed.”
Jones says he donates as often as he can, every 56 days.
He says he’s donated over 100 times and always leaves the clinic feeling great.
“I think everybody has somebody in their life who has needed blood. Everybody is effected by it,” says Jones.
Windsor’s blood donor centre will shut down July 28, 2023, Canadian Blood Services announced last month.
After that point, Jones says he’s been told he’ll need to take a trip to London to donate.
Canadian Blood Services says they plan to open a plasma donor centre in the city instead come fall 2023.
A spokesperson told CTV News the call was made “after careful review of our collection programs for both plasma and blood,” stating that they’re working to increase the number of plasma collected nationwide because of demand.
Plasma is the yellow liquid component of blood that helps nutrients, hormones and proteins circulate throughout the body.
The donation process involves blood being drawn, then plasma extracted from that blood before the remaining red blood cells and other components are returned to the body.
The process takes longer than standard blood donation.
“From what I’m told plasma can take up to an hour,” says Jones. “A lot of people don’t have an hour. Some people like to go on their break and just go in and get it out.”
Hoping to persuade the non-profit to reconsider its decision, Jones has started an online petition.
He says he hopes to get 5,000 signatures from likeminded locals and attract the attention of local politicians.
Living closer to Detroit than the next closest Canadian clinic, Jones says he’d be more likely to cross into the United States and donate to their blood supply.
He says he’s crossed the border to do so in the past.
Canadian Blood Services says the closure will not impact supply of blood at local hospitals — considering the national scope of their system.
A spokesperson tells CTV News they encourage people to book and keep their appointments at the Windsor blood centre in the remaining months of operation.
Adding that the organization plans to continue to hold events for O-negative and rare blood donors in Windsor.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians with fixed-rate mortgages 'terrified' in face of higher interest rates upon renewal
Canadians whose mortgages will soon be up for renewal say they're 'terrified' of not being able to afford payments. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of homeowners with fixed-rate mortgages who either plan to sell their home, shop around for rates or cut back on spending to make ends meet.
Increased heart failure deaths linked to extreme hot and cold: study
New research has found extremely hot and cold temperatures increase the risk of death among people with cardiovascular diseases, particularly heart failure.
Four provinces to be impacted as 3,000-kilometre-long storm heads into Canada
Parts of southern Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec are expected to get remnants of a wide-reaching U.S. storm that is expected to cause blizzards in some states.
Renters can now apply for one-time $500 housing benefit top-up
Applications are now open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit that will see those eligible receive an additional $500. Here's what you need to know.
Liberal MP and former cabinet minister Jim Carr dies
Liberal MP for Winnipeg South Centre Jim Carr is being remembered as a dedicated representative and a bridge builder. The former cabinet minister died Monday at the age of 71, after a years-long battle with cancer.
To swaddle or not to swaddle? What the current guidance is for newborns
Swaddling is an age-old practice that has long been bound in controversy, falling in and out of style several times in the past century. CTVNews.ca looks at the current best practices around swaddling, according to health-care professionals and public health agencies.
Here's what climate change is doing to Canada's 'White Christmas'
Across the country, traditionally snowy cities are enjoying fewer white Christmases, Hanukkahs and Kwanzaas as the climate heats up. Here's how climate change has affected Canada's winters.
Accused in Coutts blockade frustrated over trial delays, want explanation on charges
Three men charged with participating in a protest blockade at the Canada-United States border crossing at Coutts, Alta., appeared in court Monday as a judge heard about frustrations in getting their case to trial.
Team Canada roster chosen for World Junior Hockey Championship
Team Canada announced the final lineup for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Monday. Forward Zach Dean of Mount Pearl, N.L. is the only Atlantic Canadian player to make the team.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region public school board considers return of masking
Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) trustees are expected to cast their vote tonight on a motion to request masking while inside buildings operated by the school board.
-
Two charged with first-degree murder in Brantford
Police have charged a second person with first-degree murder in connection to the death of a 68-year-old man in Brantford.
-
Local landscaping company buys former Hacienda Sarria
A popular wedding venue in Waterloo region that filed for bankruptcy now has new owners but the future of the big ballroom isn't set in stone yet.
London
-
Rollover crash slows Monday evening commute
A rollover crash blocked one of London, Ont.’s busiest roads for almost an hour on Monday evening. Just before 5:30 p.m., a white car flipped onto its roof in the northbound lanes of Veterans Memorial Parkway near Dundas Street.
-
Manslaughter charge laid in connection to fatal overdose: Strathroy-Caradoc police
A 49-year-old man is facing criminal charges after allegedly supplying the fentanyl that caused a fatal overdose in July of 2020, Strathroy-Caradoc police said.
-
Report of sexual assault in London
London police are investigating a report of sexual assault after they say a woman was assaulted in the north end of the city. On Dec. 5 around 10:45 p.m., police say a woman was walking on a path just north of Bridle Path, when she was approached by a man she didn’t know.
Barrie
-
Up to 25cm to blanket central Ontario: This is when to expect it
Environment Canada has issued a significant weather outlook calling for 10 to 25 centimetres of snow to blanket the region starting Thursday.
-
Barrie man's stolen truck found in shipping container
Police are reminding motorists to take extra steps to ensure thieves don't target their vehicles after two were found inside cargo containers ready to be shipped.
-
Angus man pronounced dead in head-on crash on Highway 401
A 53-year-old Angus man and another driver were killed Sunday morning in a head-on crash along Highway 401 in Toronto.
Northern Ontario
-
Renters can now apply for one-time $500 housing benefit top-up
Applications are now open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit that will see those eligible receive an additional $500. Here's what you need to know.
-
Province investigating after moose shot and killed out of season near Timmins
Conservation officers with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are hoping the public can help them find whoever shot and killed a moose earlier this month south of Timmins.
-
Windows smashed, teen victims attacked after three cars blocked vehicle in Coniston
Greater Sudbury police have made two arrests but are looking for more suspects after an unusual assault on Edward Avenue in Coniston on Saturday.
Ottawa
-
Capital Sports, Trinity settle LeBreton Flats lawsuit
A years-long legal dispute between a company owned by late Senators owner Eugene Melnyk and a prominent developer over an ill-fated bid to redevelop LeBreton Flats has been settled.
-
CHEO struggles with more severe cases of flu and more hospital admissions
CHEO is warning of a difficult holiday season as the number and severity of cases of the flu and respiratory viruses surge in the capital.
-
Murder charge laid in death in Deep River, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have laid a second-degree murder charge against a Deep River, Ont. man in connection with a suspicious death.
Toronto
-
Sick Ontario preschooler airlifted 350 km from home due to full local hospital
An Ontario mother says her son’s recent experience in Ontario’s packed pediatric health-care system has left her and her family terrified.
-
Ontario updating curriculum for computer, technological education
Ontario is updating its curriculum in both computer science and technological education to include more hands-on learning.
-
Inside SickKids: How the pediatric hospital's ICU was saved from near collapse
With the SickKids ICU at 120 per cent capacity and under immense pressure, the Toronto hospital has worked to ensure it can keep caring for young patients who need its specialized care.
Montreal
-
Archdiocese of Montreal members interfered with ombudsperson's investigations into abuse: report
The lawyer tasked with investigating complaints about members of the Archdiocese of Montreal says she was 'threatened' by an employee and that her work was thwarted by interference from clergy members, including a priest who leaked confidential information about people who complained of abuse.
-
Montreal's Mount Royal Park set to undergo largest expansion in 100 years
Montreal's famed Mount Royal Park is set to undergo the largest expansion in 150 years. The mountain will be expanded by three hectares, greened in several areas and redeveloped to strengthen and protect its ecological integrity.
-
Quebec to introduce bill to better regulate child labour
Quebec's labour minister will table a bill as early as February to limit the presence of children in the labour market, The Canadian Press has learned. Minister Jean Boulet confirmed his intentions to the news agency shortly after receiving a report from the Comité consultatif du travail et de la main-d'œuvre (CCTM), which recommended setting the general age of admission to enter the workforce at 14.
Atlantic
-
Winter storm impacts Maritimes Monday night through Tuesday
Maritimers are being urged to prepare for winter weather as storm warnings and watches have been issued across various parts of the region.
-
Team Canada roster chosen for World Junior Hockey Championship
Team Canada announced the final lineup for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Monday. Forward Zach Dean of Mount Pearl, N.L. is the only Atlantic Canadian player to make the team.
-
Nova Scotia health unions say ERs in crisis after email warned of 'dying' patients
Nova Scotia's health unions say long-standing staffing shortages in emergency rooms are a key reason two hospital managers last week warned that some patients may be "dying" from long wait times.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg MP Jim Carr dies after battle with cancer
Winnipeg politician Jim Carr has died following a battle with cancer.
-
Fire that destroyed Rennie Hotel was 'deliberately set': RCMP
Manitoba RCMP says the fire that destroyed a landmark in a small southeast Manitoba community was deliberately set.
-
Winnipeg Police Board says Indigenous community needs to advocate for Manitoba landfill search
The chair of the Winnipeg Police Board says it is up to members of the Indigenous community to advocate for a search of the landfill north of the city where it is believed the bodies of two Indigenous women killed by an alleged serial killer are located.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in southeast Calgary collision
Calgary EMS say a pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Monday afternoon.
-
Alberta NDP shares details about how broken Calgary's EMS really is
New government data, acquired by the Alberta NDP, show just how dire the situation is for Calgary and area ambulance services.
-
Accused in Coutts blockade frustrated over trial delays, want explanation on charges
Three men charged with participating in a protest blockade at the Canada-United States border crossing at Coutts, Alta., appeared in court Monday as a judge heard about frustrations in getting their case to trial.
Edmonton
-
Council rejects proposal to drastically reduce Lewis Farms Recreation Centre
City council rejected a proposal to save $126 million by significantly downsizing the long-awaited Lewis Farms Recreation Centre in west Edmonton.
-
How to reduce travel stress this busy holiday season
Experts are urging travellers to prepare for busy airports this holiday season as many people are travelling at Christmas for the first time since the pandemic started.
-
21 animals seized from Happy Doggie Daycare in south Edmonton, city looking for owners
The city’s Animal Protection Unit is looking for the owners of 15 dogs or cats that were boarded at Happy Doggie Daycare at 9909 73 Avenue.
Vancouver
-
Strata tries to charge B.C. woman $14K in 'move-in' fees for Airbnb guests
A B.C. woman who faced $14,000 in fines for renting out her Burnaby condo for short-term accommodations has had her bill cleared by the province’s Civil Resolution Tribunal.
-
Court orders City of Vancouver to reconsider controversial 2017 Chinatown development application
The City of Vancouver has been ordered to reconsider a controversial development application for a vacant lot in Chinatown that was rejected in 2017.
-
B.C. mom loses appeal arguing Indigenous smudging ceremony infringed on children' religious freedom
A Vancouver Island mother who argued that an Indigenous smudging ceremony and prayer demonstration at her children's school violated their religious freedoms has been ordered to pay the court costs incurred by the school district after losing her appeal in the case.