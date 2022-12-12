Windsor man starts petition to keep local blood donor centre

Mark Jones loves to give blood and was disappointed and surprised at his latest appointment when a nurse told him the clinic would be closing permanently.

“I was really surprised because every time I go and give donations it’s loaded there,” he says.

“There’s like a ton of people. It’s always packed.”

Jones says he donates as often as he can, every 56 days.

He says he’s donated over 100 times and always leaves the clinic feeling great.

“I think everybody has somebody in their life who has needed blood. Everybody is effected by it,” says Jones.

Windsor’s blood donor centre will shut down July 28, 2023, Canadian Blood Services announced last month.

After that point, Jones says he’s been told he’ll need to take a trip to London to donate.

Canadian Blood Services says they plan to open a plasma donor centre in the city instead come fall 2023.

A spokesperson told CTV News the call was made “after careful review of our collection programs for both plasma and blood,” stating that they’re working to increase the number of plasma collected nationwide because of demand.

Plasma is the yellow liquid component of blood that helps nutrients, hormones and proteins circulate throughout the body.

The donation process involves blood being drawn, then plasma extracted from that blood before the remaining red blood cells and other components are returned to the body.

The process takes longer than standard blood donation.

“From what I’m told plasma can take up to an hour,” says Jones. “A lot of people don’t have an hour. Some people like to go on their break and just go in and get it out.”

Hoping to persuade the non-profit to reconsider its decision, Jones has started an online petition.

He says he hopes to get 5,000 signatures from likeminded locals and attract the attention of local politicians.

Living closer to Detroit than the next closest Canadian clinic, Jones says he’d be more likely to cross into the United States and donate to their blood supply.

He says he’s crossed the border to do so in the past.

Canadian Blood Services says the closure will not impact supply of blood at local hospitals — considering the national scope of their system.

A spokesperson tells CTV News they encourage people to book and keep their appointments at the Windsor blood centre in the remaining months of operation.

Adding that the organization plans to continue to hold events for O-negative and rare blood donors in Windsor.