Windsor man sentenced to life in prison for murdering his grandmother

A Windsor man has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 12 years after pleading guilty to murdering his grandmother in August of 2019.

Warning: contains graphic details.

The 67-year-old victim was found dead in her duplex in the 600 block of Moy Avenue on Aug. 9, 2019.

Johnathon Dasilva, 28, was arrested later that day at hospital and admitted to taking her life, according to evidence before the court. He was initially charged with second degree murder, charges which were later upgraded to first degree murder. He pleaded guilty to second degree murder.

CTV has decided to not identify the victim in this case.

Superior Court Justice Bruce Thomas delivered the ruling Friday, saying there are both mitigating and aggravating factors in his decision.

Court heard Dasilva, who was 24 at that the time of the incident, had no previous criminal record but had a history of drug use, addiction and suffered from mental health issues.

Before delivering his sentencing, Justice Thomas told the court the victim took Dasilva into her home. Dasilva later stole her medication to get high and was allegedly trying to kill himself.

The court heard sometime overnight Aug. 8, Dasilva ingested a large quantity of his grandmother’s medication, before choking her to death and sexually assaulting her.

“He struggled with (the victim) to get her medication,” said Justice Thomas “Inexplicably and horribly, he violated her in the worst ways and he killed her.”

Dasilva was extremely pale and was covered in vomit when he was found by police the next day. He was heavily impaired by either drugs or alcohol, said Crown attorney Craig Houle.

“I think I killed my grandmother, but I don’t know if it’s real or not,” Dasilva told authorities at the time, according to the agreed statement of facts.

Houle said a DNA match shows DaSilva could not be excluded with a very strong likelihood that he was the culprit in the sexual assault.

“Both counsels have described the crime as horrible,” said Thomas. “I can find no better word.”

Thomas said Dasilva also spared the family a difficult trial by admitting to the crime, and has shown remorse, which should be considered as a mitigating factor.

Family members of the victim had a chance to offer victim impact statements virtually before the court Friday.

“I’m angry and frustrated all the time,” said one of the victim’s daughters. “I cannot fathom the thought that mom is gone.”

A niece told court the victim was a mom, a sister, an aunt and a nanny.

“I miss her voice and laughter, which has been silenced... Not only did we lose a life, we lost a piece of each and every one of us.”

Before sentencing, Dasilva was given a chance to address the court.

“I just want to say I know what I did was horrible and I apologize to everybody and I just wish this never happened,” he said, while choking back tears.

During the court proceedings, including during victim impact statements, Dasilva was visibly shaking from his seat in the courtroom.

Defence lawyer Frank Miller says Dasilva will receive credit for time served, which means the 28-year-old won’t be eligible for parole until he’s in his late-30s.

“He’s trying to go forward and that’s all he can really do at this stage,” said Miller after the sentencing. “My client has got a debt to pay to society.”

“He’s going to pay for the rest of his life.”