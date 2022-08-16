Windsor man sentenced to house arrest in fatal hit-and-run of 7-year-old boy

A Windsor man who hit a child with his vehicle, left the scene, and attempted to cover up his involvement in the incident was sentenced to a 12 month conditional sentence of house arrest in Provincial Court Tuesday morning.

According to an agreed upon statement of facts, Christopher Filiault was driving his vehicle on Nov. 15, 2020 when he struck Kuothhorko (Kuzi) James, a 7-year-old Windsor boy, around 8:45 p.m. James was transported to hospital but died of his injuries.

Filiault left the scene at Jefferson Boulevard at Haig Avenue without stopping to assist and later attempted to have repairs done to his vehicle to hide his involvement in the incident.

Filiault previously pleaded guilty to failing to remain and obstruction of justice earlier in 2022. Twenty-one months after the incident took place, Filiault was sentenced Tuesday by Justice Sharon Murphy, who in her decision said the 12 month conditional sentence sends the appropriate message to the community that this behaviour is not tolerated.

“I am not sentencing him for causing Kuzi’s death, but rather failing to stop and actively avoiding responsibility,” said Justice Murphy in her sentencing reasons.

Justice Murphy said Filiault’s remorse for the incident, his empathy and verbal apology to the family, guilty plea and medical condition are mitigating factors in her decision.

Filiault will be fitted for a GPS monitoring device and will also lose driving privileges for a period of three years.

Justice Murphy also indicated that should Filiault breach any conditions laid out in court, “he stands a good likelihood of serving the remaining balance in custodial facility.”

Kuothhorko James’ parents, family and friends were in court today for the sentencing decision, some actively scoffing at the decision, saying “That’s what the life of a child is worth? Disgusting” as they walked out of the courtroom.

James Riek, Kuothhorko’s father, declined to comment after court adjourned, saying only that “no justice was served… he killed our son and got away with it.”

