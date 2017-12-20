

CTV Windsor





An 18-year-old Windsor man has been sentenced for his part in a fire which sent another person to hospital with critical injuries.

Gavin Blok-Kavanaugh was sentenced to 90 days house arrest after pleading guilty to break and enter in provincial court on Tuesday.

The original charge of arson was withdrawn after a fire in the 1500 block of Arthur Road on Oct. 9.

A 20-year-old man was found in the area with extensive burn injuries to his arms and legs, and he was airlifted to hospital.

Police arrested a suspect nearby and said he had minor burn injuries and an odour of gasoline on his clothing.

The fire burned the garage and the vehicle inside it down to the frame, causing $100,000 in damage.