

CTV Windsor





A 20-year-old Windsor man was sentenced to three years in prison for armed robbery.

Cody Farrugia pled guilty to three counts, even though he was charged with six counts.

The crown was asking Justice Michelin Rawlins for a prison term of four years, but the defence was asking for two years less a day to keep Farrugia out of prison.

But Justice Rawlins described Farrugias' actions as "cold" because he robbed the same person three times at knifepoint with his face concealed.

When given credit for time already served in custody, Farrugia will remain in prison for another 28 months.

He must submit a DNA sample for the database and he now has a lifetime ban on owning any weapons.