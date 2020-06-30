WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 51-year-old Windsor man reported missing Tuesday evening has been found safe.

Police say Murray Vanhooste was safely located after a citizen recognized him from the photos on social media.

In a tweet from the Windsor Police Services account around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said they were concerned for Vanhooste's well-being.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, black shoes, a baseball hat with a number on it and a black and white jacket with racing checkers. Police asked the public to contact 911 if he is located.

An update was issued around 8:25 p.m. that evening stating Vanhooste had been located and thanked the public for their assistance.