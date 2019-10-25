A Windsor man charged with first-degree murder in the death of his father will soon be on trial.

A preliminary hearing was held for 39-year-old David Sura, arrested in the death of 66-year-old Thomas Sura in June of 2018.

The hearing determines whether enough evidence exists to go to trail and according to AMM800 Teresinha Medeiros, a judge ruled there is.

On Wednesday, June 18, 2018, police were dispatched to a home on Everts Avenue to check on the well-being of a man.

Responding officers found the body of the 66-year-old Thomas Sura, with obvious signs of trauma.

A police investigation led officers to a home on Drouillard Rd. where the younger Sura was arrested.

