Windsor man heading to trail in father's death
Police tape surrounds a home after a homicide at 1497 Everts Ave., in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, June 20, 2018. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
Published Friday, October 25, 2019 3:29PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 25, 2019 3:51PM EDT
A Windsor man charged with first-degree murder in the death of his father will soon be on trial.
A preliminary hearing was held for 39-year-old David Sura, arrested in the death of 66-year-old Thomas Sura in June of 2018.
The hearing determines whether enough evidence exists to go to trail and according to AMM800 Teresinha Medeiros, a judge ruled there is.
On Wednesday, June 18, 2018, police were dispatched to a home on Everts Avenue to check on the well-being of a man.
Responding officers found the body of the 66-year-old Thomas Sura, with obvious signs of trauma.
A police investigation led officers to a home on Drouillard Rd. where the younger Sura was arrested.
With Files from AM800's Teresinha Medeiros