WINDSOR -- A Windsor man has been sentenced to six years in jail after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of a 37-year-old man.

Lamar Day was handed his sentence in a Windsor court on Thursday.

Day has been given credit for time already served, so he has about another four years behind bars.

In September 2018, police were called to an apartment building at 395 University Ave. East, near McDougall Street and found the victim with obvious signs of trauma.

Two people were arrested at the time.

A court-imposed publication ban prevents CTV News from reporting any details about the crime, because the co-accused, 26-year-old Raheem Washington, is still before the courts, charged with first-degree murder.