

CTV Windsor





A 51-year-old Windsor man was arrested on a downtown Windsor rooftop and charged with theft.

Windsor Police City Centre Patrol officers did a little climbing in the early hours of Friday morning to nab the alleged thief.

Around 5:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a possible theft in progress.

Information was received that a suspect was on the roof of a downtown building located in the 700 block of Ouellette, possibly stealing copper wire.

Officers arrived in the area and discovered a series of make-shift ladders leading up to a rooftop.

The officers made their way to the involved area and located a man hiding inside a damaged air conditioner unit.

The man was arrested without incident.

The suspect was found to be in possession of cut copper, believed to be from the damaged air conditioner unit, as well as a number of break and enter tools.

David Schweitzer, 51, from Windsor, is charged with theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000, and possession of break and enter tools.

Police say the keen eye of the complainant helped bring a halt to this theft in progress.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.