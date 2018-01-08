

A 22-year-old Windsor man is facing a stunt driving charge after he was pulled over on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

A Chatham-Kent OPP officer was conducting radar enforcement on highway 401 near Dillion Road when they observed an eastbound vehicle exceeding the posted speed limit of 100 kilometres per hour on Jan. 7 around 8 a.m.

The radar registered a speed in excessive of 150 km/hr.

As a result, the driver, Umar Khan, has been charged with racing a motor vehicle - stunt.

He will appear in Ontario Court of Justice on Jan. 31 to answer to the charge.

The driver's licence has been suspended and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days, as per statute.