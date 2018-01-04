

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man could be walking a lot more for the next week after being charged with driving over 50 kilometres an hour over the speed limit.

OPP say an officer stopped a vehicle after it was allegedly travelling more than 130 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone on Highway 3 in Lakeshore around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

An 18-year-old from Windsor was charged with racing a motor vehicle contrary to the Highway Traffic Act and will appear in court on Feb. 12.

The motor vehicle was towed and impounded and the man's driver's licence was suspended.

It follows a similar incident on Monday when a 46-year-old Belle River man was charged with stunt driving for allegedly going 160 kilometres an hour on Highway 401.