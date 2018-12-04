Windsor man facing several charges after gun found in backpack: OPP
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, December 4, 2018 12:03PM EST
A Windsor man is facing several weapons charges after police say they found a firearm in his backpack.
Essex County OPP officers were called to a residence on Edgewater Boulevard in Tecumseh for a report of a suspicious man.
Upon arrival, officers say they located and spoke with the man who indicated that he had a firearm in his backpack. He was arrested at the scene.
Officers found a rifle with a collapsible stock, as well as a high capacity magazine, which are both prohibited.
Police say the firearm was stolen from Windsor a year earlier and the man was on a previous court imposed condition to abstain from weapons.
As a result, Tyson Huff, 34, of Windsor, was charged with the following offences:
-Trespassing at Night
-Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
-Possession of a Prohibited Weapon
-Carry Concealed Weapon
-Carry Concealed Prohibited Device
-Careless Storage of Firearm
-Careless Storage of Prohibited Device
-Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order
-Possession of Prohibited Device Contrary to Prohibition Order
-Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
-Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Device
-Possession of a Firearm Obtained by Crime
He was held for a bail hearing.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.