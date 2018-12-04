

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man is facing several weapons charges after police say they found a firearm in his backpack.

Essex County OPP officers were called to a residence on Edgewater Boulevard in Tecumseh for a report of a suspicious man.

Upon arrival, officers say they located and spoke with the man who indicated that he had a firearm in his backpack. He was arrested at the scene.

Officers found a rifle with a collapsible stock, as well as a high capacity magazine, which are both prohibited.

Police say the firearm was stolen from Windsor a year earlier and the man was on a previous court imposed condition to abstain from weapons.

As a result, Tyson Huff, 34, of Windsor, was charged with the following offences:

-Trespassing at Night

-Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

-Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

-Carry Concealed Weapon

-Carry Concealed Prohibited Device

-Careless Storage of Firearm

-Careless Storage of Prohibited Device

-Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order

-Possession of Prohibited Device Contrary to Prohibition Order

-Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

-Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Device

-Possession of a Firearm Obtained by Crime

He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.