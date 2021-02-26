WINDSOR, ONT. -- An exchange of words between two men led to a robbery and a hit and run in Windsor’s west end.

The incident happened near California Ave and Tecumseh Rd West around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Windsor police say a man had been assaulted and robbed after a verbal exchange escalated.

When the suspect left, the man was struck by a vehicle.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities later identified the suspect and made an arrest without incident in the 600 block of Campbell Avenue at 6:20 p.m.

The vehicle was also located in the area and seized as evidence.

Youssef Adlan, 23, of Windsor is facing charges of:

Robbery

Dangerous driving causing bodily harm

Fail to remain at the scene of a collision that caused bodily harm

Uttering death threats.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 , Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.