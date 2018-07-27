

Windsor police say a 68-year-old man is facing sexual assault-related charges after attempting to kiss a woman’s child.

Police began an investigation into a sexual assault in the area of Elliott Street East and Elsmere Avenue on Saturday June 23 around 4 p.m.

Investigation revealed that an unknown male approached a female who was loading her young child into a vehicle.

Police say the suspect pushed past the complainant and kissed her child and then touched her inappropriately.

The complainant was able to get away and the suspect walked away. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

While investigating this incident, on Monday, June 25, officers received a similar complainant from another adult female victim, which took place in the same area.

She stated that she was in the 800 block of Elliott Street East when she was approached by an unknown man.

The man allegedly touched her inappropriately and attempted to kiss her. She backed away from the male and they went their separate ways.

Through the investigation by the Major Crime Branch they were able to identify the alleged suspect.

On Saturday, July 14, officers attended his residence and placed the suspect under arrest.

Investigators from the Major Crime Branch continue to investigate and believe the potential for further victims may exist.

Traiji Altlais, a 68-year-old man from Windsor, is charged with sexual interference and three counts of sexual assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.