Windsor man facing impaired charge after vehicle found in a ditch

LaSalle Police cruiser, May 4, 2018. (Courtesy LaSalle police / Facebook) LaSalle Police cruiser, May 4, 2018. (Courtesy LaSalle police / Facebook)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine hit by more cyberattacks, destructive malware

Ukraine's parliament and other government and banking websites were hit with another punishing wave of distributed-denial-of-service attacks Wednesday, and cybersecurity researchers said unidentified attackers had also infected hundreds of computers with destructive malware.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver