

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man is facing child pornography charges following an extensive investigation that included the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre.

RCMP provided information to Windsor Police that a Windsor man allegedly uploaded child pornography to the internet.

After identifying the suspect police arrested the 20-year-old man on Tuesday June 5, 2018.

Police also seized computers and electronic storage devices upon the suspect’s arrest.

The suspect is charged with possess child pornography, access child pornography, and transmit child pornography.

Police cannot identify the suspect because he was a minor at the time of the offence.

Police say that none of the children involved appear to have local connections.