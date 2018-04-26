

CTV Windsor





A 20-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after police say he stole credit cards.

A complaint was filed with Windsor police on April 9 regarding a vehicle that had been broken into overnight in the 800 block of Elsmere Avenue.

A number of items were reported stolen from the vehicle, including the complainants banking credit and debit cards.

Follow-up investigation by the property crimes unit determined that two suspects made fraudulent purchases later on April 9 using the stolen cards at a convenience store, a restaurant, and a gas station within the city.

Investigators were able to identify both suspects.

On Wednesday, a man suspect was arrested without incident.

Kyle Quinn, 20, from Windsor, is charged possession of stolen property under $5,000, using a stolen credit card and fraud under $5,000.

The second suspect was identified as a 30-year-old woman from Windsor, who will be served a summons on similar charges.

Windsor police would like to remind our community of the importance of not leaving any valuables inside parked vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.