WINDSOR -- A 33-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after a break-in at a business in Essex.

Sometime overnight on Jan. 22, police Essex County OPP say suspects forcibly entered a retail business on Talbot Street North and took electronic items and cash.

After an investigation, police identified and charged the Windsor man with break and enter and failing to comply with a court order.

A second suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.