WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 25-year-old man who was allegedly seen at a west end apartment building attempting to break into a “coin-operated device” has been arrested.

A news release from the Windsor Police Service says officers attending the apartment building in the 2300 block of University Avenue West Sunday around 1:20 p.m. for a report of a man that was attempting to break in the device.

Police say the suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived. They obtained a description of the suspect and his direction of travel.

About 10 minutes later, police found the suspect in the area of University Avenue West and Huron Church Road where he was arrested without incident.

The man is facing charges of break and enter and commit theft and possession of a break-in instrument.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.