Windsor man facing charge after driving more than double the speed limit

LaSalle Police are asking the public for information on an ATV crash on Mayfair Avenue on Saturday, April 22, 2017 that seriously injured the driver. LaSalle Police are asking the public for information on an ATV crash on Mayfair Avenue on Saturday, April 22, 2017 that seriously injured the driver.

breaking | Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns U.S., NATO

Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions, warning other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to 'consequences you have never seen.'

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, near the Kremlin Wall during the national celebrations of the 'Defender of the Fatherland Day' in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (Alexei Nikolsky, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Explosions boom over Ukraine: What's happening between Russia and Ukraine

Associated Press journalists in the cities of Odesa and Kharkiv were hearing explosions Thursday morning after Russian President Vladimir Putin defiantly announced he was launching a military operation in Ukraine. Putin is warning other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would 'lead to the consequences you have never seen in history.'

Ukraine hit by more cyberattacks, destructive malware

Ukraine's parliament and other government and banking websites were hit with another punishing wave of distributed-denial-of-service attacks Wednesday, and cybersecurity researchers said unidentified attackers had also infected hundreds of computers with destructive malware.

