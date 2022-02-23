Windsor man facing charge after driving more than double the speed limit
A Windsor man is facing a stunt speeding charge after he was caught driving 104 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.
Police say an officer conducting radar traffic enforcement in LaSalle around 8:30 p.m. captured a blue Dodge Caravan on laser radar speeding at 104 km/h.
“Every kilometre you travel over the speed limit increases your stopping distance and decreases your ability to avoid a hazard,” a LaSalle police news release says. “As your speed increases so do everyone’s chances of being injured or killed if you are involved in a collision.”
The man’s licence was automatically suspended for 30 days and his vehicle was towed and impounded for 14. Police say he will be responsible for all associated towing and storage fees.
