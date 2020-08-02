WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are reminding drivers to slow down and move over when spotting a police vehicle after a car crashed into a cruiser Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to a call around 3 p.m. regarding an abandoned vehicle at the eastbound off ramp of E.C. Row at Lauzon Parkway.

Police told AM800 News the officer pulled the unmarked SUV into the right lane with all lights deployed to gauge the situation. Within moments, the police vehicle was struck from behind.

The Windsor man driving the vehicle suffered minor injuries, but the officer was not hurt, police said.

Police told AM800 News the driver faces careless driving charges.