

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have now released details about an arrest after a duplex fire on the weekend.

A 63-year-old man has been charged with arson causing damage to property.

His name has not been released, but investigators confirm he was a tenant of the duplex located in the 700 block of Mercer Street near Wyandotte Street East.

Fire crews and police were called to the jome around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday.

During the investigation, officers learned a man at the scene was responsible for setting the fire and he was arrested.

He was also taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries with burns to 10 per cent of his body, face and hands.

No one else was hurt as three people were able to leave the home safely.

Damage from the fire is estimated at $175,000.