A scary scene at a Windsor business has resulted in several charges against a 42-year-old man.

The investigation started at a hotel before officers were led to Titan Tool and Die and it ended with an arrest at a nearby home.

Police say officers were first dispatched to a hotel in the 2800 block of Howard Ave around 3 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a person with a gun.

Officers arrived and could hear screaming coming from a room at the hotel. They entered, but police say several people left the room including a man who was reported to have a long gun.

At about 4:20 a.m., officers were called to Titan Tool and Die at Howard Avenue and Charles Street. They spoke to a number of employees who had safely exited the business and reported seeing a man carrying a shotgun.

The suspect was last seen running barefoot eastbound.

Police say their investigation revealed that the suspect injured his foot while at the business and left a blood trail behind.

The canine unit helped track the suspect who was found hiding under a back porch of a home in the 500 block of Charles Street, and he was placed under arrest.

Police allege he had a loaded shotgun in his possession.

There were no serious injuries reported to police and the investigation is ongoing.

A 42-year-old Windsor man faces several firearms charges.