Windsor man faces several weapons charges
Titan Tool and Die in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
Published Wednesday, December 20, 2017 1:20PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 20, 2017 1:54PM EST
A scary scene at a Windsor business has resulted in several charges against a 42-year-old man.
The investigation started at a hotel before officers were led to Titan Tool and Die and it ended with an arrest at a nearby home.
Police say officers were first dispatched to a hotel in the 2800 block of Howard Ave around 3 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a person with a gun.
Officers arrived and could hear screaming coming from a room at the hotel. They entered, but police say several people left the room including a man who was reported to have a long gun.
At about 4:20 a.m., officers were called to Titan Tool and Die at Howard Avenue and Charles Street. They spoke to a number of employees who had safely exited the business and reported seeing a man carrying a shotgun.
The suspect was last seen running barefoot eastbound.
Police say their investigation revealed that the suspect injured his foot while at the business and left a blood trail behind.
The canine unit helped track the suspect who was found hiding under a back porch of a home in the 500 block of Charles Street, and he was placed under arrest.
Police allege he had a loaded shotgun in his possession.
There were no serious injuries reported to police and the investigation is ongoing.
A 42-year-old Windsor man faces several firearms charges.