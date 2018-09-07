

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say officers have arrested a suspect who was trafficking drugs in the downtown core.

The Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) was active in an illicit drug trafficking investigation on Thursday.

Police say it is no secret that illicit drugs, and the spin-off associated crimes, have been a community concern.

Investigating officers received information that a suspect was trafficking illicit drugs from a residence in the downtown core.

DIGS officers applied for and were granted judicial permission to enter and search the involved residence.

At about 5 p.m., officers executed the search warrant at a residence located in the 500 block of Cataraqui Street.

During the search, officers say they located a quantity of suspected crystal methamphetamine and methylphenidate, a quantity of cash, as well as a number of digital scales.

A Windsor man is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

He was released on a promise to appear with a future court date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.