A Windsor man faces charges after a complaint from motorists about an erratic driver.

The OPP say the first complaint was called in from Leamington around 11 p.m. Saturday night. A motorist claimed a vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed and was forcing other vehicles off of the roadway.

Patrol officers located the vehicle travelling into Kingsville on County Road 20 at a speed more than twice the posted limit.

The vehicle was stopped and police allege the driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested.

Dwight Ross-Minoque, 23, of Windsor is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, impaired operation of a vehicle and fail or refuse to provide a breath sample.

His motor vehicle was seized and his driver's licence was also suspended.

Essex County OPP Detachment Commander Glenn Miller is happy the public played a role in keeping the community safe.

“The residents of Essex County are to be commended for immediately contacting the OPP when erratic driving is observed,” says Miller. “It's unfortunate that certain individuals continue to disregard our drinking and driving laws and put others at risk including themselves. Having a drivers licence is a privilege and the goal of everyone is to drive responsibly and that cannot occur when under the influence of drugs or alcohol."