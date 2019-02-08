

CTV Windsor





Windsor Police has arrested and charged a Windsor man for suspected possession and distribution of child pornography.

The WPS Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) commenced an investigation into alleged child porn possession and distribution in January of 2019. The unit recently applied for and received judicial authorization to search a residence linked to the investigation.

Investigators attended the residence and executed the search warrant on Thursday Feb. 7 at approximately 11:00 a.m.

Officers seized a number of computer and data storage devices during the search, and during further investigation, located child pornography within the seized items, say police.

One man was identified and was located in the 3000 block of Wyandotte Street East later that day. He was arrested without incident.

Steven Brydges, 56, of Windsor is charged with two counts of child pornography possession, one count of accessing child pornography and one count of making child pornography available.

Investigators do not believe that any local children were involved in the offences.

Police would like to remind potential offenders that the digital world leaves behind a digital fingerprint and no matter where you are in the world, law enforcement partners will worth together to keep all communities safe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4896, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com