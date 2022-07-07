Windsor man discovers $100,000 lotto win with old unclaimed ticket
Windsor man discovers $100,000 lotto win with old unclaimed ticket
A Windsor man found out he had won $100,000 when he went online to check his unclaimed tickets.
David Turner matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Dec. 27, 2021 daily grand draw.
Turner said he went online to check unclaimed tickets in Windsor and noticed he had a ticket for the same draw.
“I scanned the ticket using the OLG App and discovered my win. I was a little shocked and overwhelmed," he said. "I announced the news to my family at a barbecue and my sister freaked out! Everyone is so happy for me."
David plans to put his win toward purchasing a home and investing.
"I feel so blessed and thankful," he said.
David, who works in manufacturing, says he has been a regular lottery player for years.
"I have been playing at the same store for the past three years and this is my first big win," he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect his winnings.
The winning ticket was purchased at A 2 Z Convenience on Tecumseh Road in Windsor.
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | James Caan, whose roles included 'The Godfather,' has died at age 82
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada recession: It's coming, RBC predicts, but how long will the downturn last?
Canada is headed towards a moderate recession, but the economic contraction is expected to be short-lived compared to previous recessions, economists with Royal Bank of Canada predict.
One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday amid a mass revolt by top members of his government, marking an end to three tumultuous years in power in which he brazenly bent and sometimes broke the rules of British politics.
BREAKING | James Caan, whose roles included 'The Godfather,' has died at age 82
James Caan, the curly-haired tough guy known to movie fans as the hotheaded Sonny Corleone of 'The Godfather' and to television audiences as both the dying football player in the classic weeper 'Brian's Song' and the casino boss in 'Las Vegas,' has died. He was 82.
Hospital 'nightmare' in B.C. for Quebec patient denied surgery: father
A Quebec man who fell and broke his jaw, cheekbone and a bone around his left eye while visiting British Columbia says his surgery was cancelled after he was told his home province “won't pay” for the procedure.
Canada elections commissioner reviewing information related to Conservative allegations against Brown
The Commissioner of Canada Elections' office says it has received and is reviewing information related to the allegations raised by the Conservative Party of Canada that now-disqualified leadership contender Patrick Brown's campaign violated federal election financing rules.
Putin to Ukraine: Russia has barely started its action
With Russia's military action in Ukraine in its fifth month, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned Kyiv that it should quickly accept Moscow's terms or brace for the worst, adding ominously that Russia has barely started its action.
Here's who could replace Boris Johnson as U.K. prime minister
Boris Johnson was due to resign as Britain's prime minister on Thursday, bringing an end to a turbulent two and half years in office and triggering a search for a new leader.
Man who helped save driver from burning car on Ontario highway said rescue happened in 'the nick of time'
One of the five men who heroically jumped in to save a man from a burning vehicle on an Ontario highway said the rescue happened 'literally the nick of time' before the car exploded in flames.
Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon before semifinal with injury
Rafael Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon a day before he was supposed to play in the semifinals because of a torn abdominal muscle.
Kitchener
-
Arrest made in stabbing at University of Waterloo residence
A 19-year-old man is facing charges after a stabbing Wednesday night at a University of Waterloo residence.
-
Video released in McLennan Park sexual assault investigation
Police are looking for a man who allegedly grabbed and sexually assaulted a woman in a Kitchener park.
-
E-scooters now allowed on Waterloo Region roads
Electric scooters have been given the green light to cruise in Waterloo Region.
London
-
Foodland fire in Dorchester
Dorchester residents will have to make a longer drive to pick up groceries.
-
St. Thomas police arrest two men from Montreal in 'Grandparent Scam'
St. Thomas police have arrested two men from Montréal in connection with an alleged grandparent scam attempt.
-
Frustrated and fearful: B&E spree leaves businesses feeling helpless
A rash of recent break-ins at the northwest corner of Oxford Street. and Wharncliffe Road in London has business owners pleading for action.
Barrie
-
Barrie man trying to privately sell vehicle becomes victim of theft
Barrie man Adam Parker talks about his disappointing experience privately selling his vehicle after the potential buyer drove off with it during a test drive.
-
Collision involving car and dump truck near Shelburne sends one person to hospital
One person has been injured in a collision west of Shelburne Thursday afternoon.
-
'Not a speedway,' Mississauga driver charged with stunt driving in Town of Mono
Officers in Dufferin County say they nabbed an out-of-town motorist speeding nearly double the limit along Airport Road.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario hospitals warn of more upcoming ER closures through the summer
Some Ontario hospitals, particularly those in smaller communities, are warning that recent emergency department closures may recur throughout the summer.
-
Man who helped save driver from burning car on Ontario highway said rescue happened in 'the nick of time'
One of the five men who heroically jumped in to save a man from a burning vehicle on an Ontario highway said the rescue happened 'literally the nick of time' before the car exploded in flames.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | James Caan, whose roles included 'The Godfather,' has died at age 82
James Caan, the curly-haired tough guy known to movie fans as the hotheaded Sonny Corleone of 'The Godfather' and to television audiences as both the dying football player in the classic weeper 'Brian's Song' and the casino boss in 'Las Vegas,' has died. He was 82.
Ottawa
-
Banff Avenue shooting victim dies in hospital
A 24-year-old man shot on Banff Avenue in the city’s south end on Tuesday has died.
-
Ottawa senior says he lost life savings investing with company now facing fraud charges
An Ottawa senior citizen says he lost his life savings after investing with a real estate development firm that has been charged with fraud.
-
Ottawa driving instructor charged with sexual assault
An Ottawa driving instructor has been charged with sexually assaulting a female student during a driving lesson.
Toronto
-
Man who helped save driver from burning car on Ontario highway said rescue happened in 'the nick of time'
One of the five men who heroically jumped in to save a man from a burning vehicle on an Ontario highway said the rescue happened 'literally the nick of time' before the car exploded in flames.
-
Woman knocked unconscious after another apparent random attack at Toronto transit station
Police are investigating after a woman was knocked unconscious following an apparent random attack at a Toronto transit station.
-
Driver who killed woman and three daughters in Brampton seeks to appeal conviction, sentence
A driver who struck and killed a woman and her three young daughters in Brampton, Ont., two years ago is challenging his conviction on drug-impaired driving charges as well as his sentence.
Montreal
-
Quebec enters seventh wave of COVID-19
As Quebec enters the seventh wave of COVID-19, the province's health minister says the situation is 'under control for the moment' but is urging residents to be vigilant.
-
Hospital 'nightmare' in B.C. for Quebec patient denied surgery: father
A Quebec man who fell and broke his jaw, cheekbone and a bone around his left eye while visiting British Columbia says his surgery was cancelled after he was told his home province “won't pay” for the procedure.
-
Supreme Court refuses to hear Pierre Karl Peladeau's challenge against his sister
The Supreme Court of Canada is refusing to hear the challenge by Pierre Karl Péladeau and his brother, Érik Péladeau, in a case concerning their father's inheritance against their sister, Anne-Marie Péladeau.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting: Public inquiry issues RCMP new subpoena for information
The inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has issued a new subpoena to the RCMP for outstanding documents related to the deaths of 22 people.
-
COVID-19 outbreak in N.B. prison
A federal prison in New Brunswick is the latest site of a COVID-19 outbreak.
-
More Nova Scotians eligible for fourth COVID-19 shot
Eligibility for second COVID-19 booster shots has expanded in Nova Scotia.
Winnipeg
-
Canada recession: It's coming, RBC predicts, but how long will the downturn last?
Canada is headed towards a moderate recession, but the economic contraction is expected to be short-lived compared to previous recessions, economists with Royal Bank of Canada predict.
-
Suspicious death of Manitoba man now ruled a homicide: RCMP
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP said what they once were investigating as a suspicious death has now been deemed a homicide.
-
One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday amid a mass revolt by top members of his government, marking an end to three tumultuous years in power in which he brazenly bent and sometimes broke the rules of British politics.
Calgary
-
3 victims rushed to hospital after Stoney Trail crash
Three people were injured in a crash on Stoney Trail N.E. on Thursday morning.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Calgary ahead of Stampede Sneak-A-Peek
Cowpoke eagerly awaiting entry to the 2022 Calgary Stampede may be in for some wet weather.
-
What a hoot! Owl chicks hatch at the Calgary Zoo
Officials aren't certain ‘hoo’ the mother is.
Edmonton
-
Live weather updates: Risk of severe thunderstorms, potential for tornadoes
With a risk of severe thunderstorms and potential for tornado development, CTV News Edmonton's meteorologists Josh Classen and Cory Edel will keep you updated throughout the day here.
-
Oilers unveil new, but classic, jerseys
The Oilers are going back to the original royal blue and orange look the team wore during the '80s dynasty.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: High risk of severe storms later today
It's setting up to be a very active day across central and north-central Alberta with a high risk of severe storms late this afternoon and this evening.
Vancouver
-
2.64M B.C. drivers still waiting for gas rebate announced in March
Millions of drivers are still waiting for their rebate cheques issued when gas prices reached record highs in British Columbia, and although prices continue to climb, they shouldn't expect anything more in the mail.
-
'Devastating disease' that impacts young children could be treated with cancer drug: B.C. research
Researchers out of the University of British Columbia have found that an existing cancer drug could be used to treat muscular dystrophy.
-
Hospital 'nightmare' in B.C. for Quebec patient denied surgery: father
A Quebec man who fell and broke his jaw, cheekbone and a bone around his left eye while visiting British Columbia says his surgery was cancelled after he was told his home province “won't pay” for the procedure.