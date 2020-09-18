WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say a 31-year-old man is facing charges after numerous break-ins at Wyandotte Street businesses.

Officers were conducting surveillance along Wyandotte Street West on Wednesday, since the area had recently been receiving a number of break and enter complaints.

Shortly after 3 a.m., police were in an alley close to the 1900 block of Wyandotte Street West when they heard what sounded like a person using a tool to force their way into a building.

Officers say when they investigated, they found a man at the rear of a business, inspecting the door while holding a tool in his hand.

The suspect had his face covered with a black bandanna.

Police say the suspect proceeded to another business in the area and began efforts to force open the door with the tool.

Officers approached and arrested the suspect without incident.

As a result of follow-up investigation police believe that the suspect is responsible for at least two other break-ins to commercial properties this summer, all occurring in the general vicinity of the arrest scene.

Andrew Arsenault, 31, is facing numerous charges including:

Break and Enter

Attempt Break and Enter

Possession of Break and Enter Tools

Having a face masked/disguised while committing a criminal offence

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.