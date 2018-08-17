

A 24-year-old Windsor man has been charged with stunt driving after police say he was speeding in a construction zone.

A Chatham-Kent OPP officer was conducting radar enforcement on Highway 401 near Bloomfield Road on Aug. 14 around 10:15 p.m.

Police say the officer saw a westbound vehicle going 130 kilometres per hour in an 80 km/hr zone.

Zaki Hassan has been charged with racing a motor vehicle, failing to signal and

failing to have an insurance card.

He will appear in Ontario Court of Justice on Sept. 19, to answer to the charge.

The driver's licence has been suspended and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days, as per statute.