Windsor man charged with stunt driving in Highway 401 construction zone
Chatham-Kent OPP have charged a Windsor man with speeding on Highway 401.
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, August 17, 2018 10:14AM EDT
A 24-year-old Windsor man has been charged with stunt driving after police say he was speeding in a construction zone.
A Chatham-Kent OPP officer was conducting radar enforcement on Highway 401 near Bloomfield Road on Aug. 14 around 10:15 p.m.
Police say the officer saw a westbound vehicle going 130 kilometres per hour in an 80 km/hr zone.
Zaki Hassan has been charged with racing a motor vehicle, failing to signal and
failing to have an insurance card.
He will appear in Ontario Court of Justice on Sept. 19, to answer to the charge.
The driver's licence has been suspended and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days, as per statute.